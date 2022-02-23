Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

