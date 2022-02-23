Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €161.45 ($183.47).
Several brokerages have issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of SIX2 opened at €144.60 ($164.32) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.87.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
