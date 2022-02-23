SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Shares of SKYT opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

