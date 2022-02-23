Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $158.50

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $158.50 and last traded at $158.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $234.19.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

