Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.32. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 172,819 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

