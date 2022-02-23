Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.32. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 172,819 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
