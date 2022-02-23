Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

