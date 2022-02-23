Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOACF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. Southern Arc Minerals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Get Southern Arc Minerals alerts:

About Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration for resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.