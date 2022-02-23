Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOACF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. Southern Arc Minerals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Arc Minerals (SOACF)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.