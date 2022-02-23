SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SPTN stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
