SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

