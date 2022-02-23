Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.95

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.95 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 148 ($2.01). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 148 ($2.01), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of £67.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.
About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)
Featured Articles
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.