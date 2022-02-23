SPINDLE (SPD) One Day Volume Hits $5,135.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $519,146.29 and approximately $5,135.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,842.18 or 0.99948927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00245617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00143188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00299525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004390 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.