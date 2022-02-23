Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

SPOT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,409. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $339.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

