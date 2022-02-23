Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $339.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

