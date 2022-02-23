Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE:SII opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $966.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
