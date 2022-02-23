Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $84,514.14 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $84,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64.
- On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28.
SPT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99.
SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
