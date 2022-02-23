SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

