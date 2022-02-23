Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 7,421 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.54 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $278.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -521.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.