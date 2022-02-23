Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 226,849 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1,311.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 868,762 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

