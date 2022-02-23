Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

