Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 81,216 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WSC opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

