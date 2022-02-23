Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 81,216 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WSC opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.
WillScot Mobile Mini Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.