Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 97,486 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,386,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 513,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

