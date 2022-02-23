SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,504. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

