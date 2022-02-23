SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 7.5%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.49. 29,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,424,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.
About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.
