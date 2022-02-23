SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 7.5%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.49. 29,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,424,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 68.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $19,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.