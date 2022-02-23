Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.