Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. 193,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

