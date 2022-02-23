State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,324 shares of company stock worth $5,426,403. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.