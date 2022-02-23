SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.94

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($4.13). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.08), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.

Get SThree alerts:

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.