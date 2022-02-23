StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

