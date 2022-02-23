StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.31.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
