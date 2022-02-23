StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

