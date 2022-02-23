StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

