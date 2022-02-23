StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

