StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
