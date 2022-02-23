StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,543 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.