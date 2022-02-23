StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

