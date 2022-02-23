StockNews.com Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

