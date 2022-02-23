StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to “Buy”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. AECOM has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

