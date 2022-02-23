StockNews.com Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.51 million, a P/E ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

