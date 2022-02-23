StockNews.com Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.

HSBC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 3,820,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,288. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

