StockNews.com Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.
HSBC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 3,820,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,288. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
