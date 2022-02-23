StockNews.com Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

