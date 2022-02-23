STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 146,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

