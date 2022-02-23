Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Stratasys updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 52,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,954. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 39.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Stratasys by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

