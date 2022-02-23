Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.55 million.Stratasys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.190 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 29,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,954. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Stratasys by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

