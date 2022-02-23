Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,338 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $638.43. 15,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $714.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

