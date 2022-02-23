Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

