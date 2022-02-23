Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,050 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

