Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $91,212,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.53 and a 200 day moving average of $550.98. The company has a market cap of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

