Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. 2,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,859. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

