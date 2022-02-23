Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.85. 574,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,685,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

