Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 205.5% over the last three years.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 231,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,551. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

