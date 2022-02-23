Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. Summer Infant shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summer Infant in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

