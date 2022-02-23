Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $16,878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $388.21. 12,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.54. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

