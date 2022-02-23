Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

